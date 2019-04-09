Louisville wins in wild, must-see, walk-off fashion
Louisville Softball just knocked off the powerhouse Florida State Seminoles in must-see TV fashion. Check out the video.
❗️WALK IT OFF❗️ #NCAASoftball #SCtop10— NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) April 9, 2019
(via @UofLSoftball)pic.twitter.com/hvzezXuiWl
THE COMEBACK KIDS! 👊— Louisville Softball (@UofLSoftball) April 9, 2019
Your final from Ulmer Stadium as the Cards give the No. 3 Noles and the reigning National Champs their first ACC series loss since 2012! 🥎#GoCards@ACCsoftball @NCAAsoftball pic.twitter.com/NNcOuS2E9K
@UofL_CoachHolly talking to @UofLSoftball after completing an amazing comeback victory and series win versus #3 Florida State. A great moment in our softball program’s history. 1st series loss for FSU since 2012. L’s Up. @GoCards pic.twitter.com/uCqc3Mifwi— Vince Tyra (@vincetyra) April 9, 2019