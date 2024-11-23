Louisville wins third game of season, overcomes Winthrop

In what was the Louisville men’s basketball teams’ second game in less than 4 days, the Cardinals defeated Winthrop (Coach Pat Kelsey’s former team) Friday night at the KFC Yum! Center by a final score of 76-61.

UofL was led by guard Reyne Smith off the bench with 20 points (5-9 3P), followed behind by forward J’Vonne Hadley who finished with a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds. In total, the Cardinals saw four players reach the double-digit scoring column (Chucky Hepburn with 10, James Scott with 12).

As a team, UofL shot 48.1 percent from the field, and dished out 12 total assists (Hepburn and Kasean Pryor tied for a player high with 3). Hadley, Smith, and James Scott each tied for total individual field goals made (5). The Cards grabbed 44 total team rebounds (Hadley leading with 13), while dominating the defensive side of the floor (7 steals and 10 blocks). Hepburn and Pryor tied for steals with 2 of their own, while center James Scott blocked 5 of the 10 shots rejected by UofL.

Forward Kader Traore and guard Koren Johnson remained out for tonight’s game. Traore is expected back in a couple weeks, while it’s unsure when Johnson will return.

With the win against the Eagles, UofL moves to 3-1 in the debut season of Coach Pat Kelsey.

Next up, the Cards face off against #16 Indiana at noon on Wednesday, the 27th.

