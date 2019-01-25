Louisville women's basketball rolled into Tallahassee and walloped Florida State, 68-49, Thursday night in a battle of two of the top teams in the league.

The Cardinals (18-1, 6-1 ACC) were led by Asia Durr's 29 points. Louisville's All-American candidate played 35 minutes, grabbed seven rebounds, was 10 of 16 shooting and was +22 during her time on the floor as No. 22 FSU struggled to find anyone to guard her.

The Seminoles (16-3, 4-2) came into the game ranked No. 22 in the nation and playing well, but Louisville's hot start kept FSU at arms length the entire game.

Louisville had been struggling on the backboard in recent game as Coach Jeff Walz told Howie Lindsey on 790 KRD during a pre-game interview.

"We've been doing every rebounding drill you can think of, but it's just a matter of going to get the rebound," Walz said Thursday morning.

The Cardinals answered his call, out-rebounding FSU 37-25 with the help of Kylee Shook's nine rebounds. She also had eight points and five blocks. Sam Fuehring had 11 points and five rebounds.



Up next Louisville will host Pittsburgh at the KFC Yum! Center on Sunday afternoon.