Louisville coach Chris Mack expects North Carolina to put up much more of a challenge Saturday than they did the last time these two teams played.

The Cardinals rolled into the Dean Dome on Jan. 12 and crushed the Heels, winning 83-62. It was the worst home loss in the Roy Williams Era at North Carolina.

Everything went right for Louisville in that game and very little went well for the Heels. The Cardinals raced to an early lead, shot 51.9 percent from the field, hit 11 threes and out-rebounded UNC 40-31. Carolina hit just 3 of 22 threes and shot 34.5 percent overall from the field.

Mack said he believes Louisville loss against Pittsburgh had something to do with UNC's performance.

"It's human nature," Mack said, noting that UNC had just crushed Pittsburgh and Louisville was coming off a loss at Pitt.

When Louisville jumped on the Heels and never let them back into the game, it was a wakeup call. Since then, UNC beat Notre Dame 75-69, won at miami 85-76, beat Virginia Tech 103-82 and crushed Georgia Tech 77-54 in Atlanta.

Louisville is pulling out all the stops for tomorrow's rematch. The Cards are calling it "Round 2" and playing up the boxing theme with Muhammad Ali-themed uniforms and warm-up hoodies. The pregame intro is being altered as well.

The Cardinals are opening the gates at the KFC Yum! Center at Noon to accommodate the additional crowds and tipoff is set for 2 p.m. on ESPN.