{{ timeAgo('2018-09-18 13:42:10 -0500') }} basketball

Mack making moves in the recruiting rankings

Howie Lindsey • CardinalSports.com
@howielindsey
Publisher
Howie has been running CardinalSports.com since 2003.

Adding another 4-star player Monday night has pushed Chris Mack's first recruiting class higher in the national rankings.

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Louisville's 2019 Recruiting Class

The Cardinals three-man recruiting class has moved from outside the Top 10 to inside the Top 5 with Williamson's commitment. LINK: 2019 Rivals.com Team Rankings

Mack now holds the No. 4 class in the nation behind only No. 1 Southern Cal, No. 2 Kentucky and No. 3 Villanova. The Cardinals passed Michigan, Xavier, Texas A&M, North Carolina, Auburn and Ohio State in the most recent update.

And Mack isn't done: Check out more on which recruits Louisville has offered here.

