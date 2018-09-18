Adding another 4-star player Monday night has pushed Chris Mack's first recruiting class higher in the national rankings.

The Cardinals three-man recruiting class has moved from outside the Top 10 to inside the Top 5 with Williamson's commitment. LINK: 2019 Rivals.com Team Rankings

Mack now holds the No. 4 class in the nation behind only No. 1 Southern Cal, No. 2 Kentucky and No. 3 Villanova. The Cardinals passed Michigan, Xavier, Texas A&M, North Carolina, Auburn and Ohio State in the most recent update.

And Mack isn't done: Check out more on which recruits Louisville has offered here.