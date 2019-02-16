It has been four days since Louisville's heartbreaker against No. 2 Duke and Chris Mack's crew is likely itching to get back on the court.

"The first I'd tell you is my job is to take full ownership of how our team played in the last 10 minutes, last really 6 1/2 minutes," Mack said Friday. "And as hard as that was to swallow, our team lost confidence in the moment and my teams generally haven't been that way, but it's my job to figure out why."

As tough as the collapse against Duke was to stomach, it was actually the second game in a row where Louisville lost a double-digit second-half lead. The Cardinals also fell to Florida State despite leading by 10 points in the second half in Tallahassee.

"I think confidence from preparation, having been in those situations before, whether it's zone press, whether it's a zone, whatever it is, being in those moments before and recognizing how to get yourself out of it," Mack explained. "We didn't prepare for some of the things that Duke brought to the fight in the last six minutes before they had never done those things on tape, and I beat myself up for that. What they had shown on tape the entire year we dismantled for 34 minutes. So it was tough to swallow, because everything they had shown on tape they didn't have one answer for when we played them. Now what they didn't show on tape - I didn't have an answer for our guys, and it was part spacing. But a big part of having confidence in that moment, and that's where I told our team I failed them as a coach, but I'll be better next time and they'll be better next time."

Louisville had to pick themselves up off the mat and get ready because Clemson is a dangerous team. At 15-9 overall and 5-6 in the league, the Tigers are right on the edge of the NCAA Tournament field according to most prognosticators.

Louisville and Clemson will tip at Noon Saturday on ESPN with Mike Couzens on play-by-play, and Cory Alexander on the call. On radio, the team of Paul Rogers and Bob Valvano have the call on 840 WHAS.



