Marrow Hired as the Executive Director of Player Personnel and Recruiting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Vince Marrow, widely regarded as one of the premier recruiters in college football, has been named the Executive Director of Player Personnel and Recruiting at the University of Louisville, head football coach Jeff Brohm announced Thursday.

With over two decades of coaching and recruiting experience, Marrow brings a proven track record of success at the highest levels of collegiate football. He joins the Cardinals following 12 highly successful seasons at Kentucky, where he served in multiple key roles including associate head coach, recruiting coordinator, tight ends coach, and NFL liaison.

“I am excited to have Vince Marrow join our staff,” Brohm said. “He exemplifies the highest standards of collegiate coaching and recruiting success. His extensive experience, commitment to player development, and exceptional ability to connect with young athletes have made him one of the best in the business. Vince will be a huge asset to the staff.”

Marrow joined Kentucky’s staff in 2013 to tutor the tight ends before adding recruiting coordinator to his title in 2014 and additionally being named Associate Head Coach for the 2019 season.

“I’m incredibly excited to work with Jeff Brohm and the University of Louisville football program,” Marrow said. “Jeff and I have known each other for over 25 years, I have always admired and respected him and the Brohm family. I love the state of Kentucky -- this has become my home. The opportunity to take on this exciting role, in the state where I have so many incredible relationships, was something that I couldn’t pass up. I also want to thank the University of Kentucky, Mark Stoops, the administration, and the fans. I have made lifelong friendships during my time at UK, and I have every desire to keep those relationships. That is one of the reasons I wanted to stay in this state. My hope is that I left the Kentucky football program in a better position than when we started, I will always be grateful for my time there. Ultimately, my goal is to win a national championship. I am very confident that we can accomplish that goal, and I can’t wait to get started.”

The tight end room was a force in 2022, combining for 41 catches for 494 yards receiving and four touchdowns. One of those noisemakers was Freshman All-America Honorable Mention and SEC All-Freshman selection Jordan Dingle. The redshirt freshman averaged 16.9 yards receiving through 13 games, while that and his 20 catches on the season ranked fourth on the team. He was responsible for three of those touchdowns by the tight end room, which tied for third on the team.

While Marrow’s coaching abilities are unmatched, he stood out as one of the nation’s top recruiters of talent which helped transform the UK program into a factor in the competitive Southeastern Conference.

During Marrow’s tenure, the Wildcats won at least seven or more games seven times and reached post-season play on eight occasions. The Wildcats won 10 games twice in 2018 and 2021, which both seasons culminated with wins over Big Ten teams in the Citrus Bowl.

As an elite recruiter, Marrow was impactful on the recruiting trail where UK has been as high as No. 14 in the 247 recruiting rankings in 2022, the highest mark in the history of the UK program. He was named a Top 10 recruiter by 247Sports in 2024.

While recruiting in the difficult SEC, since Marrow joined the staff in 2013, the Wildcats were never ranked lower than 38th in the 247 rankings. The Wildcats had four top 25 classes during that timeframe, including the No., 14 class in 2022, the No. 22 class in 2014 and the No. 25 ranking in 2020.

Marrow, a native of Youngstown, Ohio, has played a key role in those efforts, spearheaded with numerous signees who hail from the Buckeye State. Over the last 12 seasons, he inked 69 players to the Bluegrass State from Ohio.

Before joining Mark Stoops at Kentucky, Marrow mentored the Nebraska tight ends for two years, 2011 and 2012. In 2012, Marrow helped NU’s tight ends to a combined 48 catches for 651 yards and five touchdowns, while their blocking ability helped NU rank eighth in the country in rushing offense. Two of Marrow’s tight ends, Ben Cotton and Kyler Reed, who ranked fourth and sixth on the team respectively in receiving, earned honorable-mention All-Big Ten honors. The Huskers went 10-4 and played in the Capital One Bowl.

Although Marrow’s title was graduate assistant in his term at Nebraska, he had an expanded role in the spring of 2012, getting to hit the recruiting trail after Nebraska was granted a waiver from the NCAA to allow Marrow to recruit off campus while associate head coach Barney Cotton was unable to recruit because of surgery. Marrow made an immediate impact on NU’s recruiting in Ohio.

Prior to his stint at Nebraska, Marrow spent six years in the coaching ranks, mostly in professional football with NFL Europe and the United Football League. The year before joining the staff at NU, Marrow was tight ends coach with the Omaha Nighthawks of the UFL.

Before serving as the head coach of Holland High School in Springfield, Ohio in 2009, Marrow earned his first collegiate coaching position at his alma mater, Toledo, in 2008. Marrow coached the Rockets’ tight ends, helping John Allen and Tom Burzine to finish third and fifth on the team in receiving, respectively.

Marrow began his coaching career in NFL Europe, coaching tackles and tight ends with the Rhein Fire (Düsseldorf, Germany) from 2006-07 before holding the same position with the Berlin Thunder from 2005-06.

Marrow had a professional playing career as a member of NFL rosters on five teams, including Buffalo, Carolina, New York Jets, Chicago and San Francisco. After his NFL days ended, Marrow played for the Frankfurt Galaxy of NFL Europe in 1998, earning all-league honors with 32 receptions for 345 yards. He also played for the Orlando Rage in the XFL in 2001.

As a player, Marrow began his collegiate career at Youngstown State before transferring to Toledo. Marrow played two seasons for the Rockets, earning second-team All-Mid-American Conference honors in 1991 before being drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 1992.

Marrow graduated from Toledo with a degree in criminal justice.

He and his wife Renee have seven children in Aryanna Marrow, Mike Marrow, Phylicia Marrow, Victoria Marrow Oliver, Devon Daniel, Robbie Lofton and Alexandra Smith.



