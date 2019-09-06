After a thrilling first half against Notre Dame, the Cards will try to keep their momentum going as they face the Eastern Kentucky Colonels on 4 days rest.

Forecast:

Tailgate: Partly cloudy with a high of 79 in the afternoon. Just a 10% chance of precipitation with winds NW at 8 mph.

Kickoff and Postgame: Mostly clear with temps fall into the high 50s after the sun goes down. 10% chance of precipitation. Winds NE at 7 mph. Bring a jacket for your wife. She’ll thank you.

Key Times:

2pm– Stadium Lots Open.

4:00pm – Bud Light Street Fest at Norton Healthcare CardMarch: Join fellow Cardinal fans in the Sun Tan City bronze lot on the south side of Cardinal Stadium every week for tailgating festivities. Pick up your 2019 football schedule poster, listen to music from DJ Z-Nyce, or grab giveaways from many of our great sponsors. Kids can enjoy our inflatable games and everyone can sign up to win prizes.

4:30pm – Card March.

Happy hour with $3 domestic drafts throughout the stadium and $5 12oz cans on the Norton Terrace (Party Deck) and UPS Flight Deck until kickoff. After kickoff prices will increase.

Pregame show on 93.9 The Ville starts.

6:50: National Anthem with flyover from Kentucky Air National Guard 165th Airlift Squadron

7:05pm – Kickoff.

Postgame: Mark Ennis will host postgame show on 93.9 The Ville.

Miscellaneous:

If you can’t make the game give your ticket to someone who’d love to go. If there’s any home game you have to miss this year, this is the one.

Watch/Listen

TV: ACCNX (ACC Network Extra). Via Kelly Dickey (@RealCardGame) ACCNX is a streaming channel on the ESPN App and website available only to ACCN subscribers. You can test streaming ACCNX events by attempting to stream the Louisville-Kentucky men’s soccer replay via https://t.co/ELDfS2Osi2?amp=1

Online stream: ACCNX (ACC Network Extra)

On the call: No idea.

SiriusXM: 138

Series:

Louisville leads 18-8-1

Last win: 2013, UL 44 – EKU 7

Eastern Kentucky Players to Worry About

Offense:

#34 RB Alonzo Booth – 128yds on 7 attempts for 3tds last week.

#22 RB Daryl McCleskey – 69yds on 4 carries for 1td last week. Ran for 651yds and 5tds last year.

Defense:

#3 LB Corey Glass – 8 tackles (4 solo) and a fumble return for a TD last week.

#15 LB Steven Crowder – 7 tackles (3 solo), 3tfls, and 1 sack last week.

Keys to the Game

1. Control the game with the run – after what we saw last week, I think its safe to bet that this offense will be reliant on the run game to set up and control games for the offense. EKU shouldn’t pose too much of a threat for the o-line and running backs. With an established run game, this will lead to Puma getting more passing reps, which leads me to my next point…

2. Get the quarterbacks reps – if the offense is able to establish the run and give themselves some cushion on the scoreboard, this will allow Satterfield to experiment with Puma, Cunningham, and maybe even Conley. So long as these quarterbacks are getting reps, we’ll have a better idea of who will have the job moving forward.

3. Stay healthy – Scott Satterfield hates short weeks, and it’s not hard to see why. With so many depth concerns, and after coming off of a physical game Monday night, facing a run-heavy offense on 4 days rest will be a challenge. Hopefully both sides of the ball can take care of business early so that the starters can get off the field and rest up for next week’s trip to Nashville.

Predictions

Vegas: Louisville -22.5, o/u 60. This means Vegas estimates a score of 41- 18

SP+: -33.2, with 97% win probability. 47-14.

ESPN’s FPI: 96% win probability.

Mark Ennis (1-0): Louisville 41 – EKU 17 (Mark is cheating off of Vegas’ homework)

Dave Lackford (1-0): Louisville 45 – EKU 7

Ty Spalding (1-0): Louisville 49 – EKU 10

Conor Shea (1-0): Louisville 42 – EKU 13