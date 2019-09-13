Louisville already shut down a directional state school last week, time for another.

Forecast:

Tailgate: Sunshine with some cloudy intervals. Temperatures should climb slowly from high 70s to low 90s by mid-afternoon. Just a 10% chance of precipitation with winds NE at 8 mph.

Kickoff: Sunny with a high of 92.

Postgame: Mostly clear with temps around the low 80s. 0% chance of precipitation. Winds NE at 6 mph.

Key Times:

11:00am CST – UofL Pregame Fan Party @ Wildhorse Saloon – 120 2nd Ave N, Nashville, TN

Official Alumni & Fan Tailgate for the UofL vs. WKU Football Game. Includes complimentary bbq buffet and drinks.

Join your fellow Cards fans for food, drink, live music, and tailgate festivities before kickoff. With a convenient location just a short walk from the stadium, it’s the perfect place for Louisville Football fans to rally. Come early, and the first drink is on us!

2:00pm - Pregame show on 93.9 The Ville starts

4:00pm – Kick Off.

Postgame: Mark Ennis will host postgame show on 93.9 The Ville.

Miscellaneous:

If you’re going down to the game have an absolute blast. Eat some hot chicken for us and have some fun on Broadway.

Watch/Listen

TV: Game will not air on TV. To watch, see below…

Online stream: watchstadium.com (live stream for free)

On the call: Whoever works for Stadium, I guess.

SiriusXM: Home – 199, Away - 81

Series:

Louisville leads 20-12-1 (Louisville has a 10-game win streak dating back to 1982)

Last win: 2018, UL 20 – WKU 17

WKU Players to Worry About

Offense:

#10 QB Steven Duncan – 545yds passing this season with a 62.5 CMP%, 2 TDs, 4 INTs

#5 RB Gaej Walker – 252yds on 42 attempts. 5.5ypc with 3 TDs

Defense:

#36 LB Kyle Bailey – 18 tackles (7 solo)

#10 DL DeAngelo Malone – 17 tackles (8 solo), 4.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks.

Keys to the Game

1. Pressure QB Early – WKU’s QB, Steven Duncan, hasn’t been gun shy in his first two games where he’s thrown 4 interceptions. This ranks him 2nd in the country. If Louisville’s d-line can get pressure on him early then the DBs should have a fun afternoon creating turnovers which will set up the offense for more ball control.

2. Establish the Run – This is going to probably be a key of every game this season since we will be so reliant on the run. If this isn’t working, then we’re likely toast. WKU’s secondary got lit up by Central Arkansas, so if the offense can get the ‘Toppers to commit to the run, then the passing attack should come easy.

3. Make the Damn Throws – I have little doubt that the running backs and o-line can get the job done in the trenches. It will be up to whoever is throwing the ball to pick apart what has been a sub-par secondary for WKU this season. Hopefully we can take the top off the 'Toppers (I'm so sorry).

Predictions

Vegas: Louisville -10, o/u 51.5. This means Vegas estimates a score of 31-21.

SP+: -9.6, with 71% win probability. 36-27. (Pre-season -5.9 with 63% win probability)

ESPN’s FPI: -9.1, 77.5% win probability.

Mark Ennis (2-0): Louisville 35 – WKU 13

Dave Lackford (2-0): Louisville 27 – WKU 17

Ty Spalding (2-0): Louisville 27 – WKU 17 (instead of cheating off Vegas this week, Dave and Ty have chosen one another. It’s cute, really.)

Conor Shea (2-0): Louisville 31 – WKU 27