Mikel Brown Jr. Named to U19 National Team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – University of Louisville men’s basketball freshman guard Mikel Brown Jr., has been selected to the 2025 USA Basketball Men’s U19 National Team following seven days of training camp at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA Basketball announced Friday afternoon.

The U19 national team, chosen from 31 training camp participants, will compete at the 2025 FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup June 28-July 6 in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Each of the 12 athletes selected has USA Basketball junior national team experience and the roster has a combined 19 gold medals.

The 2025 USA Basketball Men’s U19 National Team will be led by head coach Tommy Lloyd (University of Arizona) and assisted by Grant McCasland (Texas Tech University) and Micah Shrewsberry (University of Notre Dame).

The Americans were drawn into Group D at the 2025 FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup and will square off against Australia, France and Cameroon. The U.S. holds a 4-2 record all-time against Australia in U19 action. The USA carry a 6-1 series advantage against the French. The U.S. and Cameroon will play for the first time.

The inaugural event was held in 1979 and, until 2007, it was held every four years. Since 2007, the tournament is held biannually. The U.S. has won the gold medal eight times, most recently in 2021.

