Miller Moss Signs With Louisville Football

One of the top quarterbacks in the transfer portal, Miller Moss signed with the University of Louisville football program on Sunday. Moss, who announced his commitment to Louisville on Saturday after four seasons at Southern California, was the 247Sports’ No. 12 player quarterback nationally and the No. 6 player in the state of California in the Class of 2021.

In 21 career games at USC, Moss threw for 3,469 yards and 27 touchdowns, while completing 65.9 percent of his throws. The 2024 season was Moss’ breakout year throwing for 2,555 yards and 18 touchdowns in nine starts for the Trojans.

A native of Los Angeles, Calif., Moss recorded four 300-yard passing performances and six multi-touchdown games in his nine starts. In the season opener against LSU, Moss completed 27-of-36 passes for 378 yards and one score in an upset of the nation’s 13th-ranked team.

Moss also stood out with 308 yards and three touchdowns against Wisconsin and also passed for 336 yards and three touchdowns against Maryland. His last 300-yard game came against Rutgers when he completed 71.4 percent of his throws for 308 yards versus Rutgers.

The Cardinals got an early glimpse of what they were getting in 2023 when he led the Trojans to a 42-28 Holiday Bowl win over Louisville. In earning Most Valuable Player honors, Moss went 23-of-33 for 372 yards and six touchdowns.

Moss set the record for most touchdown passes thrown in a Holiday Bowl (6), most TD passes thrown in a USC bowl game (6), most TD passes thrown by a USC QB is his first Trojan start (6) and tied the Pac-12 Bowl Game passing TD record (6).

The 2023 season saw Moss complete 46-of-65 passes (70.8%) for 681 yards and seven touchdowns with just one interception. He went 7-of-10 for 134 yards and a touchdown against Nevada and completed 11-of-15 for 112 yards against Stanford.

Scholastically, Moss made the 2020 PrepStar Dream Team and Southern California News Group Fab 15 first team as a senior quarterback at Bishop Alemany High in Mission Hills (Calif.). As a 2019 junior, he was Cal-Hi Sports All-State Juniors first team, All-CIF Division 3, Los Angeles Daily News All-SoCal and Los Angeles Daily News Offensive Player of the Year when he completed 215-of-319 passes (67.4%) for 3,118 yards with 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He spent his 2017 freshman season at Loyola High in Los Angeles (Calif.), completing 33-of-55 passes (60.0%) for 350 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.



