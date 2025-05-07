Mitchell Signs with Louisville Football Program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Davon Mitchell, who played at Oklahoma last season, has signed with the University of Louisville football program, UofL head coach Jeff Brohm announced on Wednesday.

Mitchell is the third tight end to transfer to UofL in the spring window and the ninth player overall.

The 6-foot-3, 260-pound tight end spent one season at Oklahoma but didn’t see game action. A highly regarded recruit coming out of high school, Mitchell He was ranked as the No. 154 prospect by the 247Sports Composite, and held offers from Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas and USC.

The Los Alamitos, Calif. native was originally a member of the Class of 2025 but reclassified to 2024 to enroll early with the Sooners.