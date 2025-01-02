MORE: Mikel Brown Jr. signs with Louisville

Coach Pat Kelsey and staff received a commitment Wednesday evening from Class of 2025 point guard Mikel Brown Jr.

The 6’3, 172 pound Brown, who is a top 10 recruit and the No. 1 PG in his class, currently plays at DME Academy out of Daytona Beach, Florida made the commitment to the Cards while the team was playing North Carolina at the Yum! Center. Brown is currently playing a couple of games in Louisville with his DME squad.

Louisville beat out teams such as Arizona, Indiana, Maryland and Kentucky for Brown’s services, and have already received a signed letter of the intent from the point guard.

This marks the first commitment in the Class of 2025 for Kelsey and co., and they are still in the hunt for several other prospects to add in the class with Brown.

On the season, Brown is currently averaging 29.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists. His addition will be welcome for next year’s squad at the guard spot, as Chucky Hepburn and Reyne Smith are expected to move on and Koren Johnson will be the only returning guard.