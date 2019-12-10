“I have just been working on becoming more consistent overall offensively,” Allen said. “Defensively, I have just been trying to stay more active and play with a high motor and play harder.”

WASHINGTON, DC. – One of the very best wing prospects in the 2021 class, Quincy Allen has become a commodity for the top programs along the east coast and beyond. Catching up with the top-25 junior, Allen discussed what he has been working on with his game, schools in contact and where he could take his first official visit.

Louisville: “That is Coach (Mike) Pegues and Coach (Chris) Mack, I like them a lot. Their style of play kind of fits me and I really like Coach Pegues because he is a DC guy and he gets where I am coming from.”

Maryland: “I haven’t talked to them a lot as in-depth as I have with other coaches but they have been saying that they just really like me and are in the discussion with me.”

Miami: “They really like me and for my length. They text me a lot and really want for me to get down there for an official visit.”

Michigan: “I was actually on the phone with Juwan Howard last week. Phil Martelli has already been down to see me two or three times for my fall open gyms. He has just been on me a lot and they just really like me.

“I like them a lot. I like their style of play and they get up-and-down a lot. They play hard defensively and are really defensive-oriented. Their offense kind of really fits my style of play, too.”

UCLA: “I like their style of play and it is pretty freelance and they let you do what you want to do. They do a lot of things that fit my game and their coach is going to get on you.”

Virginia: “I talked to Coach (Jason) Williford a couple of weeks ago. They just want to get me on an official visit pretty soon. I like them but I am also keeping a lot of my options open right now.