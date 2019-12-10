National suitors align for top-25 junior Quincy Allen
WASHINGTON, DC. – One of the very best wing prospects in the 2021 class, Quincy Allen has become a commodity for the top programs along the east coast and beyond. Catching up with the top-25 junior, Allen discussed what he has been working on with his game, schools in contact and where he could take his first official visit.
“I have just been working on becoming more consistent overall offensively,” Allen said. “Defensively, I have just been trying to stay more active and play with a high motor and play harder.”
A bevy of programs including Auburn, Georgetown, Gonzaga, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, NC State, Wake Forest, UConn, UCLA, Virginia and Xavier continue to actively recruit Allen, he told Rivals.com.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Louisville: “That is Coach (Mike) Pegues and Coach (Chris) Mack, I like them a lot. Their style of play kind of fits me and I really like Coach Pegues because he is a DC guy and he gets where I am coming from.”
Maryland: “I haven’t talked to them a lot as in-depth as I have with other coaches but they have been saying that they just really like me and are in the discussion with me.”
Miami: “They really like me and for my length. They text me a lot and really want for me to get down there for an official visit.”
Michigan: “I was actually on the phone with Juwan Howard last week. Phil Martelli has already been down to see me two or three times for my fall open gyms. He has just been on me a lot and they just really like me.
“I like them a lot. I like their style of play and they get up-and-down a lot. They play hard defensively and are really defensive-oriented. Their offense kind of really fits my style of play, too.”
UCLA: “I like their style of play and it is pretty freelance and they let you do what you want to do. They do a lot of things that fit my game and their coach is going to get on you.”
Virginia: “I talked to Coach (Jason) Williford a couple of weeks ago. They just want to get me on an official visit pretty soon. I like them but I am also keeping a lot of my options open right now.
WHAT'S NEXT?
Allen has yet to take an official visit, but that could soon change. “I want to do one before the season is over with but, I don’t know yet, I might wait for the season to get over with and get a few done,” he said. “For my first official visit, the couple that stick out right now are Miami, Michigan, Louisville and UCLA.”
Allen is far from a college decision. Expect for a handful of official visits to be taken during the latter portion of the winter, or during the spring leading up to his senior summer on the travel circuit.
A leader has yet to emerge within his recruitment as things remain relatively wide open. It should only expand within the coming months thanks to the talent base and upside that Allen displays. He is a bouncy, light-footed wing that works best out of the mid-range but can also pass and rebound. His production has continued to fluctuate but the versatility and potential that he sports is that of a premier wing prospect in the 2021 class.