CardinalSports - NBA Free Agency: Montrezl Harrell, Donovan Mitchell sign new deals

It was a solid weekend for a pair of former Cardinals. With the NBA free agency kicking into high gear, both Montrezl Harrell and Donovan Mitchell inked new contracts.

Late Saturday night, it was reported that reigning Sixth Man of the Year, Montrezl Harrell, was close to reaching a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. Harrell isn't going far, moving from the Clippers to the Lakers.



The Los Angeles Lakers are nearing a deal with Montrezl Harrell, the reigning Sixth Man of the Year, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2020



Harrell now joins All-Stars Lebron James and Anthony Davis, and the Lakers are most likely going to be the favorites to win the NBA Championship once again. Harrell's deal is said to be a two-year deal worth $19M. Montrezl Harrell getting paid and going to a legitimate championship contender is a dream scenario. The deal could be official as soon as tomorrow.

Another former Cardinal got paid over the weekend, in a major way. The Utah Jazz locked up their All-Star guard with a designated rookie max extension, worth $195M over five years.



Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell has agreed to a five-year, $195M designated rookie max extension, his agents Ty Sullivan and Austin Brown of @caa_sports tell ESPN. Story soon. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 22, 2020



We knew this was coming eventually, and the news broke Sunday afternoon. Donovan Mitchell is getting a deserved extension that will keep him in Utah for the foreseeable future. The Jazz are bringing back the core from last year's playoff team, and added veteran big man Derrick Favors through free agency. Hopefully Mitchell and the Jazz can carry over the success from last year and make a deeper run in this year's playoffs.

Oh, and Donovan Mitchell's reaction to his new deal was pretty cool:





The Louisville basketball program was excited to hear about Mitchell's new deal as well:



