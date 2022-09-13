LOUISVILLE, Ky. - University of Louisville football fans attending the Cardinals' Sept. 16 opening game against Florida State will notice several new features that are designed enhance the overall fan experience and provide added customer service throughout the upcoming 2022 season.





Below are several additions to Cardinal Stadium that fans will notice when they enter Cardinal Stadium on Friday night.

Expedited Point-of-Entry

To assist in expediting the gate entry process, new pedestal ticket scanners will be installed at the two busiest gates (2 and 4). Walk-thru security will also be implemented, using stationary magnetic scanners, replacing the handheld/manual scanners from previous seasons. Fans can now keep phones in hand and keys/wallets in pockets.





Wi-Fi Connectivity

A $5 million investment was made towards installing Wi-Fi access for fans to improve their gameday wireless experience, allowing fans to not only have use of the free Wi-Fi system but also enjoy more in-venue digital engagement opportunities. “CardinalsWiFi” will be available inside the stadium





Club Space Upgrades

A generous $4-million gift from ANGEL’S ENVY led the way towards renovating the former Brown & Williamson Club located on the west side of the stadium into the expansive 18,000-square feet Angel’s Envy Bourbon Club. The renovated club was officially unveiled last week. Learn more here.





Concessions Improvements

In an effort to improve concessions, grab-and-go stations labeled “On the Fly” have been installed in key areas to make high-demand options more readily available to assist in reducing wait times. Other fan-favorite concessions offerings will include the introduction of 4-dollar beer options in select spaces throughout the concourse and the return of half-priced drinks from the times gates open until kickoff as part of “Happy Hour and a Half.” Additionally, a complimentary concessions item is now available during certain times of each game in all club spaces.









RETURNING THIS SEASON

Mobile Ticketing

Mobile entry is now available at all venues, including Cardinal Stadium. Fans will no longer need to print tickets and remember to bring them to games. Mobile ticketing enables you to view, scan, send, and sell your tickets directly from your mobile device. All ticket buyers can access their tickets through the CardsMobile app (download by visiting gocards.com/cardsmobile) or from their mobile device’s web browser at gocards.com/account.





Print-at-home paper tickets (PDFs) will not be accepted at any Louisville Athletics venue to further combat fraud and counterfeiting commonly associated with PDF tickets. To prevent issues on game day, be sure to pull up your mobile tickets in advance of arriving at the venue and charge your mobile device. Users should add their tickets to Apple Wallet or Google Pay for added convenience. For more information, visit gocards.com/tickethub.





Clear Bag Policy

A clear bag policy remains in place at all Louisville Athletics facilities. A list of approved bags can found here.





Parking

Parking lots will open 5 hours prior to kickoff. Parking staff in the Purple parking lots will use a first come, first served “speed parking” method to park vehicles as they arrive. All spaces will be reserved in the Sun Tan City Bronze Lots and Platinum Lot S.





Card March Tailgating provided by RevelXP

Tailgating outside Cardinal Stadium is a long held tradition for many Louisville fans and alumni and this tradition just got a bit easier, thanks to our continued partnership between the University of Louisville and RevelXP, the nation's leader in premium tailgate and event services. The partnership will allow Cardinal fans and alumni to save time on football game days this Fall through Norton Healthcare Card March Reserved Tailgating. These full season and single game packages include a variety of turnkey tailgate services that inclusive of reserved locations, parking, tents, chairs, tables, coolers, and other tailgating essentials. For information please visit RevelXP.com/Louisville





The Alley by Buffalo Construction, Inc.

The Alley by Buffalo Construction, Inc. returns for its second year as the premier pre-game social setting on South Floyd Street, located directly across from the entrance into Cardinal Stadium. The space provides a unique destination for fans looking for a fun location to congregate with family and friends prior to kickoff. The Alley sits on approximately one acre on the corner of Boxley and South Floyd and features an expansive courtyard complete with turf greens for yard games, live entertainment, numerous drink options, and food trucks. Free and open to all fans, The Alley will open four hours prior to kickoff and will close approximately 30 minutes prior to the start of the game encouraging fans to be inside the stadium for kickoff. The facility will be open for one hour post-game as well.



