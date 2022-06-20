No. 1 overall RB Rueben Owens commits to Louisville

Yes, you are reading that headline correctly. Louisville has picked up a commitment from the No. 1 overall running back in the 2023 class as Rueben Owens announced on Monday evening that he would be joining the Cardinals.

Ranked as the No. 20 overall player in the 2023 class, Owens chose Louisville over a host of schools, including Texas, Texas A&M, and TCU.

Owens commits to Louisville following an official visit over the weekend, and joins Pierce Clarkson and Deandre Moore, giving the Cardinals three Rivals100 skill-position pledges.

Owens is the first prospect to make the call following Louisville's big recruiting weekend, but he won't be the last.

Louisville's 2023 class is poised to make another jump with Ruebens in the fold, and more commitments are coming in the near future.



Stay tuned to CardinalSports.com for further updates.

