It's an extremely slow time of the year right now. There's no Louisville sports and for that matter, no sports whatsoever. What should we do in such a slow time? To keep us occupied let's compare weights of Louisville football players from the 2019 roster to the 2020 roster to see how they have progressed. Here are some that stood out to me.

- CJ Avery weighed in last year at 221lbs and is now listed at 230lbs. While 9lbs isn't a gigantic difference, Avery is an extremely athletic player that came to Louisville under 200 and has put on quite a bit of good weight since arriving on campus.

- Robert Hicks played last year around 250lbs but is reportedly down to 235lbs now. Hicks has bounced around from LB to DL but his cutting of weight should do well for him solidifying his position as a LB. Also, for those that remember their recruitment, it's amazing to know that Avery is now within 5lbs of Hicks, given they started out as completely different players.

- Zach Edwards came to Louisville at 217lbs, was 230lbs as a freshman, and is now 265lbs. That is a huge jump and Edwards looks to see significant playing time on the DL.

- Tutu Atwell is up from 153 to 165lbs. Not surprising, I'd still expect him to be lightning quick even up 12lbs.

- Jawon Pass went from 239 to 228lbs.

- Monty Montgomery 214lbs to 225lbs. The duo of Avery and Montgomery is going to be a nightmare for opposing offenses.

- Rodjay Burns 197lbs to 215lbs.

- Hawkins 182lbs to 196lbs. It will be interesting to see if Hawkins keeps his burst at 196lbs but this could greatly benefit him in the long run, both for durability and his draft stock. Hawkins is very short so 196lbs is pretty heavy.

- Troutman 187lbs to 197lbs.

- Abdullah 218lbs to 225lbs.

- Plummer 202lbs to 192lbs. It's possible Plummer is moving to more of a pure corner?

- Tabarius Peterson 252lbs to 260lbs. A little more beef on the defensive line.

- Caleb Chandler 297lbs to 310lbs.

- Dayna Kinnaird 254lbs to 270lbs.

- Zach Williamson 271lbs to 290lbs. I really liked Williamson as a prospect and think he could provide some quality depth this year.

- Joshua Black 270lbs to 290lbs.

- Adonis Boone 298lbs to 310lbs.

- Jackson Gregory 271lbs to 290lbs.

- Marshon Ford 226lbs to 240lbs. It will be interesting to see if Ford's increased weight will change his role at all.

- Dez Melton 220lbs to 240lbs. Melton now has good size for a TE and should be ready to provide some solid depth in 2020.

- Tyler Harrell 208lbs to 194lbs. Harrell was an absolute burner at 208lbs so I expect this will benefit him and make him a weapon on special teams and at WR.

- Jared Goldwire 286lbs to 305lbs. Goldwire will benefit from this increase in the weight being the anchor of the d-line.

- Malik Clark 273lbs to 290lbs. When Clark first committed as 2-star lanky prospect I thought he had the frame to someday move inside on the DL. Now, he has fulfilled my prediction it appears.