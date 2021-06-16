Noah Locke Press Conference - 6/16/21

Locke on his previous relationship with Chris Mack:

"I was pretty close to going to Xavier. They were one of my official visits. I decided to come here because I had that connection from when I came out of high school. I feel like the plan for me was really good so I made the decision to come here."

Locke's impression of the team so far:

"Overall it's been great. I've been loving it. I love my teammates, love the coaches. I feel like I've been learning a lot. The new coaches have been doing a really good job. The connection with the team is really good."

Locke on his goals for the season:

"I want to shoot the ball at a high rate. Continuing to improve on that, continuing to make shots. Playing on the ball more, getting in the lane and showing other things that I can do."

Locke on his role:

"Being able to play on and off the ball. Being able to make my teammates better, shoot off the bounce, get into the lane, get to the foul line. I feel like a lot of things have been getting a lot better for me."

Locke on other newcomers

"I played against Jarrod West when he played at Marshall. He's a great defender, he's a great leader of the team, he's very vocal. El Ellis is very athletic, he can score the ball. Mike James can get to the rim. Roosevelt Wheeler is going to make a big impact. I feel like we're going to be really good."

Locke on having a reputation of only being a shooter:

"That's my biggest strength. I accept that. My biggest strength is shooting, but I feel like I can do other things. If I'm put in the right situation, which I am now, I'll be able to show that."

Locke on the team playing up-tempo