Surprise, surprise: Clemson finished the Early Signing Period atop the ACC team rankings for the second year in a row with six five-stars and more than 1,000 points ahead of the second-place Miami. The Tigers weren't the only highlight in the conference and there were a few lowlights as well. Here is a look at how each team in the ACC fared last week during the Early Signing Period.

BOSTON COLLEGE

CLEMSON

Breakdown: The Tigers currently sit atop the recruiting rankings with a class that includes six five-stars that hail from five different states. The Tigers signed the No. 1 and No. 2 overall player in defensive lineman Bryan Bresee and quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. The class isn't just propped up by headliners, however, as the depth is every bit as impressive as the names at the top. Dabo Swinney and company signed 23 prospects during the early period, 17 of which were rated four-stars or higher. Grade: A+

DUKE

Breakdown: The Blue Devils addressed some important needs in this class but there aren't any four-stars in the class of 16 recruits and they averaged less than three-stars per commitment. Still, there are a few really solid prospects David Cutcliffe and his staff should be able to build around and depend on down the road. Of course, Cutcliffe is known for developing quarterbacks and Luca Diamont should benefit greatly from the training he'll receive. Grade: B–

FLORIDA STATE

GEORGIA TECH

LOUISVILLE

MIAMI

NORTH CAROLINA

Breakdown: Three of the top five players in North Carolina signed with the Tar Heels, a rare feat for any team. North Carolina reloaded at the skill positions but signing day came and went with mixed results. The Tar Heels had felt they were in the best position to sign five-star linebacker Trenton Simpson, but a last minute official visit to Clemson allowed the Tigers to steal him. Mack Brown and his staff fought hard to keep four-star Clyde Pinder from flipping to Florida and they almost lost him on signing day. Instead, they were able to talk him into signing with them, upholding his original June commitment. Grade: B+

NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Breakdown: This was a tough year for the Wolfpack on the field and it showed in this recruiting class. Still, there are some great prospects in this class that will be major contributors for N.C. State in the not-too-distant future and look no further than Rivals250 wide receiver Porter Rooks. Rooks is one of five receivers in this recruiting class, more than any other position in this class. Expectations are high for three-star defensive tackle Davin Vann. The local prospect had a dominant senior season and it shouldn't take long for him to end up seeing playing time. Grade: B–

PITTSBURGH

SYRACUSE

VIRGINIA

VIRGINIA TECH

WAKE FOREST