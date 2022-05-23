Numerous Football Game Day Improvements to be Unveiled at Cardinal Stadium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The University of Louisville ‘s football season is still four months away, but when fans arrive this fall, they will find new enhancements to improve the overall fan experience at Cardinal Stadium for the 2022 season.

Following extensive in-season and post-season surveying of all ticket members, the athletics department has used fan feedback to affect change beginning with the following key areas in Cardinal Stadium: Wi-Fi connectivity, club space upgrades, expedited point of entry and concessions improvements.





“These efforts are just the beginning. We know that the gameday experience must be evaluated through the eyes of our fans. Our fans’ input is invaluable, and it is imperative that we listen—even when it isn’t fun to hear --and turn that input into action. For me, it’s a non-negotiable that our commitment to evolve how we operate matches CardNation’s commitment and devoted passion for our team,” interim Director of Athletics Josh Heird said.

Topping the list of concerns was adding increased wireless connectivity throughout Cardinal Stadium. The athletics department has invested over $5 million to install Wi-Fi access for fans to improve their game day wireless experience. UofL is working with AmpThink on this expansive installation that will allow fans to not only have use of the free Wi-Fi system, but also allow for more in-venue digital engagement opportunities during the game. Officials anticipate this project to be completed in time for the home opener on Sept. 16 versus Florida State.

With the generosity of a $4 million dollar gift from Angel’s Envy, the department has invested additional funding to fully renovate the former Brown & Williamson Club, located on the west side of the stadium. The expansive 18,000 square feet Angel’s Envy Bourbon Club will feature modern technology, unique gathering spaces and elevated furnishings and finishes that honor Louisville’s rich bourbon heritage. Elements that represent the Cardinals’ proud football history and Angel’s Envy distinct art deco identity will round out the club’s aesthetic. Beyond football gamedays, this one-of-a-kind space will again become available for community and corporate event rentals starting this fall.

To assist in expediting the gate entry process, new pedestal ticket scanners will be installed to improve entry at the three busiest gates at Cardinal Stadium, Gates 2, 3 and 4. Additionally, walk-thru security will be implemented, using stationary magnetic scanners, replacing the handheld/manual scanners from previous seasons.

In effort to improve concessions availability, Grab and Go Stations will be installed in key areas of the stadium concourses, making high-demand options more readily available to assist in reducing wait times. Additionally, a complimentary concession item for each game will be available during certain times of the game in all club spaces.

