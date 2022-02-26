Offense Erupts in Series Opener for Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The offense led the way on Friday night as the University of Louisville baseball team picked up a 19-5 victory over Dartmouth in the series opener at Jim Patterson Stadium.



The 19 runs were the most for the Cardinals since they plated 32 runs in a win over Alabama A&M on April 26, 2019. Louisville scored in all eight innings it went to the plate on Friday, the first time the Cardinals have accomplished that during Dan McDonnell's tenure.



Christian Knapczyk led Louisville's 15-hit attack with a 3-for-4 night. Ben Metzinger, Jack Payton and Levi Usher all had a pair of hits in the win. Ten different Cardinals tallied a hit on the night, while 15 scored a run.



Tate Kuehner (1-0) earned his first win of the season behind five shutout innings. The southpaw allowed just two hits and struck out five. Kade Grundy pitched a scoreless inning in his collegiate debut, while Evan Webster and Alex Galvan recorded scoreless outings as well.



Louisville (3-2) started its scoring in the first after Knapczyk reached to start the game for the fourth time in five contests. Usher had a run-scoring triple to key a two-run second and then added a two-run single in the third.



The Cardinals plated two more runs in the fourth and fifth before breaking out the long ball in the sixth. Rushing and Cameron Masterman launched back-to-back home runs in the sixth, the second straight game that each has left the yard.



Tyeler Hawkins added a run-scoring single in the eighth and Ben Bianco followed with his first career triple, driving in three with the bases loaded.