Louisville Adds Kansas Exhibition Game to Schedule

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville men’s basketball is slated to play Kansas in an exhibition game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday, October 24.

Louisville, in turn, will travel to Lawrence, Kan., for an exhibition game on a to-be-determined date in the 2026-27 season.

Tip time and TV designation for the Oct. 24 Louisville home exhibition game have yet to be determined.

The Cardinals are 5-6 all-time against the Jayhawks, holding a 2-3 record when they play in Louisville. The two programs haven’t met for a regulation game since Jan. 16, 1993, when UofL fell to Kansas 98-77.

In January, the Division I Men’s Basketball Oversight Committee approved a proposal allowing teams to play up to two preseason exhibition games against any four-year school, including Division I teams. In previous years, these exhibitions were approved through a waiver process, and the proceeds from the games were donated to charity.