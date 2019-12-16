Arguably Louisville's most important player has declared for the NFL draft and will be foregoing his senior season as well as the Music City Bowl. It's hard to words how important Becton has been for the offense, but the Cardinals will certainly be missing him in Nashville.

Becton has a bright future ahead of him as he's considered a Top-50 draft prospect and most draft services project him as a second-rounder to late-first-rounder. He was named first team All-ACC this season, and received the Jacobs Blocking Trophy which has been awarded to the ACC's most outstanding blocker since 1953.

Best of luck, Big Ticket