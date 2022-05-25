Pair of FutureCasts logged in favor of Louisville
Kenny Payne hasn't made a big splash on the high school recruiting ranks --- yet.
Today, Travis Graf put in two FutureCasts for Louisville, predicting that two highly-rated prospects will be Cardinals.
First, Graf logged a Louisville pick for the No. 17 player in the 2024 class, Jamari Phillips.
Graf went in depth about the reasoning behind the pick, and you can read that by clicking here.
Later in the day, Graf switched his FutureCast for prized 2023 recruit DJ Wagner from Kentucky to Louisville.
CardinalSports.com staffers Ty Spalding and Travis Graf both have picks in for DJ Wagner to Louisville as momentum continues to build for Kenny Payne and his staff.
Graf weighed in on what went into that decision, and the discussion has been ongoing amongst Louisville fans.
Wagner will be in Louisville this weekend playing on the Nike EYBL circuit.