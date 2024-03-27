Josh Heird has reached the end of this lengthy coaching search. It wasn’t without any hurdles, but at last, Pat Kelsey is the man that will lead the men’s basketball program into a new era.

In 2020-21, Charleston went 9-10. Enter Pat Kelsey. Since Kelsey took the reins, Charleston has compiled three-straight winning seasons and has taken CofC to back-to-back NCAA Tournaments for the first time since 1998-99.

For more details, head to the message boards. Who is Kelsey bringing with him? We have you covered.