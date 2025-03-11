Pat Kelsey named ACC Coach of the Year

With a regular season record of 25-6 and 18-2 in conference play, Louisville coach Pat Kelsey has been named ACC Coach of the Year in his debut season coaching the Cardinals. Currently ranked 13th in the USA Today Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, Kelsey and UofL are looking at a 2 seed in the ACC Tournament, which is going to be played in the coming days.

The Cards, who took the nation by storm with a mid to late season surge, averaged 79.3 points per game (53rd in the nation), 37.6 rebounds a game (63rd, along with 26.5 defensive rebounds a game, which put them at 58th in the nation). Thanks to players like Reyne Smith, Louisville also finished the regular season in the top 40 with made 3s per game (9.6) as well as cracking the top 80 for free throws made and free throw percentage (15.5 FTs, and 74.9 percent respectively).

With the regular season now complete, Coach PK and the team are headed to Charlotte, North Carolina for the 2025 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament (March 11-15), before preparing for NCAA Tournament play. Selection Sunday for the 68 teams participating in March Madness will occur on March 16.