Pat Kelsey Named to Naismith Coach of the Year Watch List

ROSWELL, Ga. (Naismith Awards) – University of Louisville men’s basketball head coach Pat Kelsey has been named to the Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year Watch List, the Naismith Awards announced Friday.

No. 25/22 Louisville (20-6, 13-2 ACC) is one of the most improved teams in the country from 2023-24 to 2024-25. The Cardinals have improved by 179 spots in the NET from the end of the 2023-24 season to Feb. 20, 2025, the third largest improvement in DI and the largest of any Power Four team.

The Cardinals have also improved by 12 wins already this season, reaching the 20-win mark against Notre Dame on Sunday. The 12-win improvement is tied for the most in DI alongside Michigan, Missouri and New Mexico State, through games played on February 19.

Louisville was picked ninth in the ACC Preseason Poll and is currently tied for second in the league with five regular season games left, having already secured a bye in the ACC Tournament.

Kelsey constructed this season’s roster from scratch, getting 12 of his 13 scholarship players from the transfer portal, and the 13th as a newly recruited freshman. The Cardinals have also suffered unexpected adversity to the roster with two season-ending injuries and two other injuries that impacted previous starters for a significant number of games.

The Cards are 8-2 on the road so far this season with just one road game remaining. UofL is 4-4 in Quad 1 contests.

UofL is on the brink of the largest turnaround in program history. Louisville has improved by 13 wins season to season on two occasions in the program’s 111-year history – from 1984-85 to 1985-86 and from 2003-04 to 2004-05 the Cardinals improved season to season by 13 wins. In 1986, the 32 wins resulted in a National Championship and in 2005, the team’s 33 wins lead to a trip to the Final Four.

More information on National Coach of the Year Candidate Pat Kelsey can be found at GoCards.com/PatKelsey.

2025 Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year Watch List presented by AXIA Time

Greg Gard, Wisconsin

Dennis Gates, Missouri

Todd Golden, Florida

Penny Hardaway, Memphis

Tom Izzo, Michigan State

Pat Kelsey, Louisville

Dusty May, Michigan

Grant McCasland, Texas Tech

Ben McCollum, Drake

Matt Painter, Purdue

Bruce Pearl, Auburn

Rick Pitino, St. John’s

Richard Pitino, New Me

Kelvin Sampson, Houston

Jon Scheyer, Duke



