LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville catcher Jack Payton was named a finalist for the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award by the Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission on Tuesday.



Payton is one of three finalists, joining Kyle Teel of Virginia and Ryan Snell of Lamar. A final vote among the national committee will occur during the College World Series. All finalists will be brought to Wichita and the winner will be announced at the 25th Annual Greater Wichita Sports Banquet on June 29, 2023.



The junior is the second Louisville player to be named a finalist for the award since its inception in 2000 following Henry Davis' selection in 2021.



Payton led the Cardinals in hitting for the second straight season in 2023, finishing the spring with a .374 batting average. He tallied 10 doubles and set a career-high with 12 home runs in 48 games. Payton also swiped eight bases.



Behind the plate, Payton held a .994 fielding percentage and threw out 32 percent of potential base stealers.