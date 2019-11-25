News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-25 05:50:50 -0600') }} football Edit

PFF Offensive Grades: Louisville vs Syracuse

Mark Ennis • CardinalSports
@MarkEnnis
Publisher

Louisville's offense was as dangerous and productive as it had been all season on Saturday night in the pouring rain against Syracuse. In fact, Javian Hawkins graded out one of the best performing ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}