PFF Offensive Grades vs NC State
The Louisville offense came to life in the second half against NC State. Here's a look at how Pro Football Focus (PFF) graded the Louisville offensive players for their play against the Wolfpack:
Note: As always, remember that a 60.0 is considered perfectly average on PFF's grade scale.
|Player
|Position
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Tutu Atwell
|
WR
|
36
|
80.4
|
Marshon Ford
|
TE
|
42
|
73.3
|
Ean Pfeifer
|
TE
|
32
|
70.3
|
Javian Hawkins
|
RB
|
44
|
69.4
|
Jordan Davis
|
TE
|
14
|
63.1
|
Tyler Haycraft
|
RT
|
62
|
62.9
|
Dez Fitzpatrick
|
WR
|
50
|
62.6
|
Devante Peete
|
WR
|
2
|
59.7
|
TJ McCoy
|
C
|
30
|
58.8
|
Robbie Bell
|
RG
|
62
|
58.5
|
Hassan Hall
|
RB
|
18
|
58.3
|
Caleb Chandler
|
LG
|
58
|
57.2
|
Isaac Martin
|
TE
|
11
|
57.2
|
Adonis Boone
|
LT
|
62
|
56.7
|
Justin Marshall
|
WR
|
5
|
56.5
|
Cole Bentley
|
C
|
36
|
56.4
|
Micale Cunningham
|
QB
|
62
|
54.6
|
Keion Wakefield
|
WR
|
25
|
53.9
|
Seth Dawkins
|
WR
|
31
|
49.2
Analysis: It shouldn't come as a surprise that Louisville's highest-graded players on offense were the wide receivers and tight ends who scored all of the touchdowns and were the biggest mismatches in the game. NC State has a young secondary and injury-depleted linebackers which, after settling the pass-protection, the Cardinals were able to take advantage of over and over again. Not surprised to see the interior offensive line grade somewhat low as that was where NC State got pressure and stuffed much of the run game both with the NT and with blitzes.