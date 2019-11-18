News More News
PFF Offensive Grades vs NC State

The Louisville offense came to life in the second half against NC State. Here's a look at how Pro Football Focus (PFF) graded the Louisville offensive players for their play against the Wolfpack:

Note: As always, remember that a 60.0 is considered perfectly average on PFF's grade scale.

Player Position Snap Count PFF Grade

Tutu Atwell

WR

36

80.4

Marshon Ford

TE

42

73.3

Ean Pfeifer

TE

32

70.3

Javian Hawkins

RB

44

69.4

Jordan Davis

TE

14

63.1

Tyler Haycraft

RT

62

62.9

Dez Fitzpatrick

WR

50

62.6

Devante Peete

WR

2

59.7

TJ McCoy

C

30

58.8

Robbie Bell

RG

62

58.5

Hassan Hall

RB

18

58.3

Caleb Chandler

LG

58

57.2

Isaac Martin

TE

11

57.2

Adonis Boone

LT

62

56.7

Justin Marshall

WR

5

56.5

Cole Bentley

C

36

56.4

Micale Cunningham

QB

62

54.6

Keion Wakefield

WR

25

53.9

Seth Dawkins

WR

31

49.2

Analysis: It shouldn't come as a surprise that Louisville's highest-graded players on offense were the wide receivers and tight ends who scored all of the touchdowns and were the biggest mismatches in the game. NC State has a young secondary and injury-depleted linebackers which, after settling the pass-protection, the Cardinals were able to take advantage of over and over again. Not surprised to see the interior offensive line grade somewhat low as that was where NC State got pressure and stuffed much of the run game both with the NT and with blitzes.

