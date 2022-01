Prospects react to Pierce Clarkson's commitment to Louisville

In college football recruiting it's crucial for schools to land their quarterback prospects early in the recruiting cycle. Quarterback commits tend to be de-facto recruiters for the coaching staff. In recruiting parlance we call them the "bell cows" of the class.

The 2022 class isn't wrapped up yet and today, while most recruiting analysts were hitting their snooze buttons for the second or third time this morning, ESPN's Pete Thamel announced that Pierce Clarkson, a four-star 2023 quarterback inside the Rivals150, verbally committed to Louisville. Louisville has their quarterback and bell cow for the 2023 class.

After the commitment news broke many 2023 Louisville targets took to twitter to comment on the development. It's important for schools to land their quarterback prospects early in the recruiting cycle as they tend to be de-facto recruiters for the coaching staff. In recruiting parlance we call them the "bell cows" of the class.

Judging by the reactions on social media, Clarkson's commitment has caught the attention of many top prospects around the country. Here's what they're saying.