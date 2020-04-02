News More News
PODCAST: Cardinal Sportscast - Episode 1

Tyler Spalding • CardinalSports
@TySpalding

Something that has been in the works for awhile is now here: a podcast presented by CardinalSports.com

Dave Lackford, Conor Shea, and Ty Spalding sit down and chat about a variety of things, including football and basketball recruiting.

In the first episode of the Cardinal Sportscast the crew discusses the newest Louisville football commitment, recruiting in the apocalypse, and why it's never a good idea to conduct cash transactions in the parking lot of Shorty's Food Mart.

LISTEN: https://soundcloud.com/user-677719294-800181720/cardinal-sports-cast

