The third episode of the Cardinal Sportscast, a podcast presented by CardinalSports.com, is here.



Dave Lackford, Conor Shea, and Ty Spalding sit down and chat about a variety of things, including football and basketball recruiting, and more.



In the third episode, the crew makes a wager on Jay Scrubb's draft position, Ty gets yelled at, video game recruits tricking college football coaches, and inside recruiting information as usual.