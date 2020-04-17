News More News
PODCAST: Cardinal Sportscast - Episode Three

Tyler Spalding • CardinalSports
Associate Editor
@TySpalding

The third episode of the Cardinal Sportscast, a podcast presented by CardinalSports.com, is here.

Dave Lackford, Conor Shea, and Ty Spalding sit down and chat about a variety of things, including football and basketball recruiting, and more.

In the third episode, the crew makes a wager on Jay Scrubb's draft position, Ty gets yelled at, video game recruits tricking college football coaches, and inside recruiting information as usual.

LISTEN: https://soundcloud.com/user-677719294-800181720/cardinal-sportscast-episode-three

More podcast links below

WATCH: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HUcAMRKG1Bo&feature=youtu.be

ADDITIONAL PODCAST LINKS:

RSS Feed

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Breaker

Overcast

Pocket Casts

RadioPublic

Coming Soon: Apple Podcasts, Castbox




