PODCAST: Cardinal Sportscast - Episode Three
The third episode of the Cardinal Sportscast, a podcast presented by CardinalSports.com, is here.
Dave Lackford, Conor Shea, and Ty Spalding sit down and chat about a variety of things, including football and basketball recruiting, and more.
In the third episode, the crew makes a wager on Jay Scrubb's draft position, Ty gets yelled at, video game recruits tricking college football coaches, and inside recruiting information as usual.
LISTEN: https://soundcloud.com/user-677719294-800181720/cardinal-sportscast-episode-three
