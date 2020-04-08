PODCAST: Cardinal Sportscast - Episode Two
Episode Two of the Cardinal Sportscast, a podcast presented by CardinalSports.com, is here.
Dave Lackford, Conor Shea, and Ty Spalding sit down and chat about a variety of things, including football and basketball recruiting, and more.
In the second episode, the boys discuss a potential upcoming UofL football commit, recruiting in the wilderness of North Carolina and Ohio, fake national championships in the apocalypse, Carlik Jones goes Cards. And will Jay Scrubb go pro?
LISTEN: https://soundcloud.com/user-677719294-800181720/cardinal-sportscast-episode-two-commitment-watch-carlik-jones-jay-scrubb