CardinalSports - Postgame Report: Louisville completes regular season sweep of Duke

Postgame Report: Louisville completes regular season sweep of Duke
With three games left in the regular season, Louisville still had plenty of work to do to feel good about receiving an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament.
Winning on the road at Duke to kick off this tough, three-game stretch was just what the doctor ordered.
WHAT WE LEARNED:
- Carlik Jones is well on his way to cementing himself as one of the best Louisville guards in recent history.
The graduate transfer just has a knack for making the clutch plays, and Saturday night was no different. With Louisville down one, Jones got into the lane, drawing a foul to send the game to overtime. In 44 minutes, Jones scored 25 points on 9-of-18 shooting.
The stat that may be more important than the 25 points is the 0 turnovers stat. In the final minutes, Duke went to a full-court press, and with David Johnson in foul trouble, Carlik Jones was the only ball-handler on the floor. To not have a single turnover against the pressure Duke applied is massive.
- The supporting cast, specifically Samuell Williamson and Jae'Lyn Withers came to play.
I didn't think Louisville would be capable of beating this new-look Duke team with an off night from David Johnson. I was wrong. Johnson didn't play well, going 4-of-11 from the field, with 5 turnovers. However, Samuell Williamson and Jae'Lyn Withers gave Louisville plenty of production to make up for Johnson's struggles.
Williamson notched another double-double, scoring 14 points to go along with 12 rebounds. In the month of February, Williamson is averaging a double-double, and is shooting 52 percent from the floor. You can't ask for much more from the sophomore.
Jae'Lyn Withers was just as good on Saturday night. Withers was a rebound away from a double-double, scoring 16 points and grabbing 9 rebounds. With Malik Williams heading to the bench after aggravating his injured foot, Withers was forced to play the five spot for the rest of the game. And the redshirt freshman delivered.
GAME BALL:
Carlik Jones. The leader of this team did everything and more when it mattered the most. Jones is firmly in the conversation for ACC Player of the Year, and deserves the honor for what he's done for this Louisville team.
WHAT IT MEANS:
This win takes Louisville off the bubble, hopefully for good.
For the stats junkies out there, Louisville becomes only the second team to sweep Duke in a regular season series in the last 12 years.
Chris Mack owns Coach K, right? Mack has now won three straight over K, and Louisville is the only program to face Coach K at least 10 times, and have a winning record.
With Virginia's loss, Louisville now has a chance to get the No. 2 seed in the ACC Tournament.
FULL BOX SCORE:
- You have to give Quinn Slazinski a ton of credit for what he did in overtime. Without Johnson, Withers, and Williams, Slazinski came in and drilled a timely three-pointer to give Louisville the lead in the extra period. Slazinksi also drilled a pair of huge free-throws to put the Blue Devils away.