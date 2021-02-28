CardinalSports - Postgame Report: Louisville completes regular season sweep of Duke

Winning on the road at Duke to kick off this tough, three-game stretch was just what the doctor ordered.

With three games left in the regular season, Louisville still had plenty of work to do to feel good about receiving an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament.

- Carlik Jones is well on his way to cementing himself as one of the best Louisville guards in recent history.

The graduate transfer just has a knack for making the clutch plays, and Saturday night was no different. With Louisville down one, Jones got into the lane, drawing a foul to send the game to overtime. In 44 minutes, Jones scored 25 points on 9-of-18 shooting.

The stat that may be more important than the 25 points is the 0 turnovers stat. In the final minutes, Duke went to a full-court press, and with David Johnson in foul trouble, Carlik Jones was the only ball-handler on the floor. To not have a single turnover against the pressure Duke applied is massive.

- The supporting cast, specifically Samuell Williamson and Jae'Lyn Withers came to play.

I didn't think Louisville would be capable of beating this new-look Duke team with an off night from David Johnson. I was wrong. Johnson didn't play well, going 4-of-11 from the field, with 5 turnovers. However, Samuell Williamson and Jae'Lyn Withers gave Louisville plenty of production to make up for Johnson's struggles.

Williamson notched another double-double, scoring 14 points to go along with 12 rebounds. In the month of February, Williamson is averaging a double-double, and is shooting 52 percent from the floor. You can't ask for much more from the sophomore.

Jae'Lyn Withers was just as good on Saturday night. Withers was a rebound away from a double-double, scoring 16 points and grabbing 9 rebounds. With Malik Williams heading to the bench after aggravating his injured foot, Withers was forced to play the five spot for the rest of the game. And the redshirt freshman delivered.