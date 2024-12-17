Pounders Added to the 2025 UofL Football Signing Class

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville continues to build depth on the offensive line with the addition of offensive lineman Makylan Pounders, UofL head coach Jeff Brohm announced on Monday. Pounders is the third signing on the offensive line during the signing period.

A transfer from Mississippi State and Memphis, Pounders has appeared in 30 career games, with 18 coming as a starter on the offensive line.

Pounders played in 10 games with six starts for the Bulldogs last season at the left tackle position. A 6-foot-5, 310-pound rising senior, Pounders earned a season-high pass blocking grade of 77.1 and didn’t allow a sack or commit a penalty against in a win over UMass. He played a season best 85 snaps and posted a season-best passing blocking grade of 77.6 against Florida.

Before transferring to Mississippi State, Pounders appeared in 20 games and made 12 starts. In 2023, Pounders helped Memphis rank seventh in the nation in scoring offense (39.7), and 14th in passing offense (301.7) and 19th in total offense (452.5). During the 2022 season, Pounders was a member of the Tigers who won the 2022 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl. He played in seven games, earning two starts on the season and assisted Memphis to rank 21st in the nation in passing offense (279.2) and 22nd in scoring offense (35.3). Three-star offensive lineman coming out of Byhalia High, Pounders held offers from Arkansas, LSU, Mississippi State and Ole Miss. He was named a 2020 3A MAC All-State selection and was also a member of the Commercial Appeal and Clarion Ledger 2020 Dandy Dozen.



