That's 80% off.

Fall camp is here and we are offering your first year of CardinalSports coverage for just $20.21.

Offer: Pay just $20.21 for the first year of an annual subscription

Promo Code: LC2021

Offer valid through 09.05.21

New users can use this link that will auto fill the code: https://louisville.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=LC2021