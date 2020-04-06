Louisville got their graduate transfer target late Sunday night when Carlik Jones committed to Chris Mack’s program.



CardinalSports caught up with Rivals National Basketball Analyst Corey Evans to learn more about what Jones will bring to the Cardinals.



CardinalSports:

What is Louisville getting in Carlik Jones?





Corey Evans: Just an all-around guard that Louisville has been so diligently looking for over the past year. Jones is the third consecutive grad-transfer that has come from the lower levels to pick the ACC program in recent springs. He is a tough-nosed guard that has tremendous experience and a great winning pedigree that should be welcomed immediately next season. Jones is a capable scorer, playmaker, defender and even rebounder for being a smaller guard. He is electric off of the bounce and plays unafraid. Jones is a ready-made competitor that should only make the Cards an even more difficult out in March.

CardinalSports: Do you see Jones having any trouble making the transition from mid-major competition to ACC competition?

Corey Evans: For sure, like all do but Jones is also a tough-minded guard that has started 87 games throughout his three-year college career. At the high-major level, on any given night, he is going to be faced with tougher, stronger, longer and bigger opponents at practically every position on the floor. I wouldn’t be banking on him averaging 20-5-5 a night like he did last season but I also could foresee a 12-4-3 year which is more of what Louisville needs out of him. They have enough perimeter scorers and paint producers. Jones is a capable guard that should do exactly what is needed.

CardinalSports: Where does Jones fit in with the pieces Louisville has in place for next year?

