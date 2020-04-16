After landing a pair of graduate transfers, Chris Mack had a call with the media to discuss Carlik Jones, Charles Minlend, and what he thinks about the 2020 - 2021 team.

Here are a few main points from what Mack had to say:

Mack is looking to add a frontcourt player, but not just anybody:

One scholarship is still available for the upcoming season, and Mack hasn't been shy about what he wants to do with it. He has said on multiple occasions that he wants to add someone who can help on the inside.

On the need of a frontline player, specifically a center, Mack mentioned he is looking but feels comfortable with what he has.

"That's a need we think we have, but we also have plenty of capable players that if we have to play differently we'll do that."

Mack was persistent in sending a message that he doesn't think he has to add somebody.

"That would be the first area of need, but we're not going to fill the scholarship just to get a warm body in there," Mack told reporters.

Mack believes he has a title-contending team even without filling the last scholarship.

"We feel like we have a good enough roster right now to be one of the better teams in the league and compete for a title like we did this past year."

Mack mentioned that they are monitoring the transfer portal to see if a player becomes available that fits what they need.

Give Dino Gaudio the assist in landing Charles Minlend:

Charles Minlend committed to the Cardinals without even having them in his final list of schools. Louisville fans wondered just how that happened, and now we know. Assistant Coach Dino Gaudio's ties to North Carolina played a major role in persuading Minlend to join the program.

"Although he had cut his list recently, I still thought that there might be a willingness for him to hear us out, knowing that there wasn’t really a school east of Butler on his list," Mack said.

Mack confirmed that Gaudio was the catalyst in the recruitment:

"We knew that he was from North Carolina, grew up in the heart of the ACC, so Coach Gaudio made a couple phone calls and low and behold I was able to get Charles on a facetime call on Friday."

Props to Gaudio.

Mack expects big things from Samuell Williamson:

A guy who will be talked about a ton leading up to the season is Samuell Williamson. The highly-touted recruit should see big time minutes in his second year with the Cardinals, and Chris Mack is confident in him.

"I think Sam is poised to have a really big jump from freshman to sophomore year," said Mack.

"He has a unique ability to get in the lane and rise up to get to a spot to use his 6-foot-7 frame of his."

Mack reaffirmed what most believe, saying they are "really looking forward to having Sam as a sophomore."

"I think he’s going to do some big things for our team."

This is music to the ears of Cardinal fans as Williamson could be the key to next year's team.

