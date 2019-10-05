I’m not okay.

Good god that was way too stressful.

But as my heart rate approaches sub-100 bpm the winning feeling is starting to settle in, and how sweet it is.

Despite the defensive struggles, the ref’s not-so-friendly whistles, a 3rd-string QB playing most of the game, a missed field goal that we desperately needed, and so many other obstacles, this team got its first conference win in nearly 2 years in a true grinder. Nothing about it was pretty, but It was a win we had to have and we got it.

Here are a few quick items that stood out to me:

1. Defensive Struggles - It was ugly. Defensive sold out on stopping the run for most of the game which left BC’s tight ends and slot receivers open underneath all game long. It was as frustrating to see, but luckily UofL won’t face many backs like Dillon for the rest of the year. The defensive has lots to work on, but they get to do it with a win under their belt.

2. Offense Humming - There were times the offense looked unstoppable. Regardless of the quarterback, the receivers went to work and got space when we needed it. According to Kelly Dickey, this was just the third time in school history that UofL has 3 receivers with over 100yds receiving. Mmmmmyeahhhhh.

3. We Finished - This team had so many opportunities to quit like we did all last year. But time and time again this team got off the mat. The defense got worked all day long but they came up big when we needed a stop the most. I was genuinely worried the defensive wouldn’t be able to hold up, but they did and that’s fantastic. Oh and we got an interception, which is nice.

This win is big for so many reasons. We have 7 games to get 3 more wins. Enjoy the rest of your weekend and we’ll worry about Wake on Monday.

Go Cards.