CardinalSports - QUICK TAKES: Louisville vs. Duke

An unacceptable and inexcusable loss that has Louisville in sweat mode heading into Selection Sunday. Takeaways from the loss to Duke in Greensboro:

Starting the first and second halves asleep

Outside of the 16-0 run over the course of three minutes, Louisville wasn't locked in. Louisville wasn't ready to play in arguably the biggest game of the season. I didn't think that's something I would be typing right now, but here we are. After building up so much momentum closing out the first half, how does Louisville come out asleep to start the second half? I don't have any clue how to explain it, and unfortunately this has been the case far too often. Not to mention, Louisville went to a lineup to start the second 20 minutes that didn't have much success at all in the first 20 minutes.

Missed. Layups.

Getting past a defender is great, but if you can't convert at the rim, it doesn't matter. Louisville was 5-of-16 on layups in this game. On layups. Is there anything else to really say about that stat?

Outside shooting was nonexistent

Whenever Louisville had an opportunity to cut the Duke lead in the second half, nobody could make an outside shot. Louisville went 7-of-25 from three-point range. That's not going to win with the way college basketball is played nowadays. And a lot of those shots were wide open. Nobody on Louisville's roster proved they could make a three-pointer, and Duke packed it in on defense. Duke wasn't even guarding Louisville on the perimeter for large parts of this game.

FINAL STATS:

Josh Nickelberry was +12. JJ Traynor was +13. The only positives on the team. Both were on the floor for the 16-0 run. And neither of them saw game action for the first 5-6 minutes of the second half. Why?