CardinalSports - QUICK TAKES: Louisville vs. Virginia

It feels like whenever Louisville fans have started to feel good about this season, a kick to the groin follows. That's what happened today in a disappointing, but somewhat predictable 68-58 loss to Virginia. Takeaways from the loss:

Carlik Jones fails to score in double figures for the first time all year

Carlik Jones had scored double-digit points in every game thus far. Not anymore. Virginia's physicality really bothered Jones, and when he did get into the lane, shots Jones normally makes didn't fall. Louisville wasn't able to pull Jay Huff away from the basket, and the 7-foot-1 big was able to challenge Louisville's guards at the rim. Jones finished with just 6 points on 2-of-15 shooting, but did dish out 6 assists and had 0 turnovers in 40 minutes of action. Another angle to the off night, was the fact that Louisville switched ball screens. Jones played all 40 minutes, and was forced to defend post players off of switches. You have to wonder if Jones was more worn out than usual from battling in the paint on defense.

The supporting cast didn't provide enough

With Jones only scoring 6 points, and Johnson struggling from the field, Louisville would have needed a monster performance from Samuell Williamson, Jae'Lyn Withers, JJ Traynor, Dre Davis, and Quinn Slazinski. Withers failed to score in the first half, but played much more aggressively in the second 20 minutes. Withers poured in 12 points and had moments where he looked like he could be relied on, and other moments that reminded you he's just a freshman. Louisville tried to get Withers on the perimeter, in an attempt to draw Huff away from the basket. Samuell Williamson was a point away from yet another double-double, scoring 9 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Williamson has really found a groove, and Louisville will need him to continue that if the Cards want to make some noise down the stretch.

With the loss, Louisville will be the 7 seed in Greensboro

North Carolina is well on their way to beating Duke, which would put Louisville on the 7-seed line in the ACC Tournament. This is not ideal at all for a variety of reasons. For one, Louisville will play the winner of Duke-Boston College in the first game. Beating Duke for a third time will be a challenge, and with another loss, the Blue Devils probably won't be a Quad 1 win anymore. Get past Duke, and Florida State is waiting in the semifinals. This has turned into a worst case scenario situation for Louisville in the ACC Tournament. Yuck.

FINAL STATS:

- The most eye-opening stat here is that Louisville only had 3 turnovers. That's a positive takeaway for sure. - Louisville only played 7 guys. Both Josh Nickelberry and Charles Minlend didn't see the floor. Those are players Louisville thought would contribute to some degree this year, and that just hasn't been the case. - Defensively, Louisville held Virginia to only 3-of-15 from three. You will take that every time out against the Cavaliers.