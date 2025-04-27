Quincy Riley Selected in the Fourth Round by New Orleans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Cornerback Quincy Riley of the University of Louisville football team was selected with the No. 131 pick of the fourth-round by the New Orleans Saints in the 2025 National Football League Draft on Saturday.

Riley is the third player to be drafted this season, joining Tyler Shough (second round) and Ashton Gillotte (third round), and the seventh under UofL head coach Jeff Brohm over two seasons.

A native of Columbia, S.C., Riley played three seasons at Louisville where he recorded 107 tackles, eight interception and 27 passes defended over his 37 career contests.

In earning second team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors last season, Riley appeared in 10 games where he registered 33 total tackles and tied for the team lead with a pair of interceptions. He finished ninth nationally and second in the ACC with 15 passes defended.

In 2023, Riley was named an All-ACC Honorable Mention after recording 45 tackles, two interceptions, and eight pass breakups in 13 starts. He helped lead the Cards to a win over No. 10 Notre Dame with four tackles and a key interception late in the game in the 33-20 victory.

Riley recorded 27 tackles and a Louisville best three interceptions in 2022 when he earned All-ACC Honorable Mention accolades. He recorded a 90-yard interception return for a touchdown against nationally ranked Wake Forest – the longest since 1975 and the third-longest in school history.

Before transferring to Louisville, Riley played three seasons at Middle Tennessee, earning first team All-Conference USA accolades in 2021. That season, Riley was also credited with 33 tackles and five interceptions, which led Conference USA and was fourth in the country. He also was named to the C-USA All-Freshman in 2020.



