RECAP: Malik Cunningham provides summer update
Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham provided an update on summer workouts and more on Monday afternoon.
Here's a recap of what the signal-caller said:
- Cunningham says decision making and watching film are the biggest things he's focusing on to cut down on turnovers.
- "It's night and day different." - Cunningham on this summer compared to last summer with COVID restrictions gone.
- Cunningham says "it's a blessing" that Justin Marshall and Josh Johnson are getting their chance after coming in with him out of high school.
- Cunningham mentions Braden Smith, Jordan Watkins, Shai Werts, and Tyler Harrell as guys he's been working with quite a bit.
- Cunningham says freshmen Huggins-Bruce and Deuce Cannon are coming along. "They've been doing pretty good."
- "We definitely have enough. I see these guys work everyday." Cunningham says when asked if the offense can get back to producing at a high level.
- "That's going to be great. It's going to be fun seeing all of the fans back."