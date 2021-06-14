RECAP: Malik Cunningham provides summer update

Here's a recap of what the signal-caller said:

Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham provided an update on summer workouts and more on Monday afternoon.

- Cunningham says decision making and watching film are the biggest things he's focusing on to cut down on turnovers.

- "It's night and day different." - Cunningham on this summer compared to last summer with COVID restrictions gone.

- Cunningham says "it's a blessing" that Justin Marshall and Josh Johnson are getting their chance after coming in with him out of high school.

- Cunningham mentions Braden Smith, Jordan Watkins, Shai Werts, and Tyler Harrell as guys he's been working with quite a bit.

- Cunningham says freshmen Huggins-Bruce and Deuce Cannon are coming along. "They've been doing pretty good."

- "We definitely have enough. I see these guys work everyday." Cunningham says when asked if the offense can get back to producing at a high level.

- "That's going to be great. It's going to be fun seeing all of the fans back."