RECAP: Mike James Press Conference 7/7/21

Mike James on his role this year:

"I visualize myself having a big impact. All that stuff comes with how I do in practice, how I do in the weight room, and how I take care of myself. All that with play out with my work. If I continue to take care of business, I see myself having a good year."

Mike James on the transition from high school to college:

"The main thing for me was having a schedule and having a planned out day. In high school we would just wake up and go to school and the go to practice and you would be done. I got accumulated pretty quick."

Mike James on practice thus far:

"It's very intense. Just like the other guys said it's a quick tempo, very fast tempo. We are getting up and down the floor quick. I really enjoy it. It's been very up-tempo, and very fast."

Mike James on what position he will play:

"I see myself as a wing or guard. I can guard the 1-4. I'm pretty versatile on the offensive end. The 1-4 in our offense is pretty interchangeable, so I feel like I fit in pretty well with that. Coach (Andy) Kettler has been putting me to work. I'm 6-6, 215 now.

Mike James on ACC basketball:

"The ACC was the best conference in the country for basketball. You have Duke, North Carolina, Florida State, Virginia, and all those big-time schools. I'm glad I'm in the conference. I get to play against some of the best teams and players in the country. I feel like in this conference you'll go up against a pro every night."

Mike James on the team leaders:

"We have multiple leaders. You got Malik Williams, Jarrod West, and even guys like Jae'Lyn Withers and Samuell Williamson. Even transfers like Noah Locke. I just try to take in as much as possible from those guys because they've been there. I just try to soak up everything they tell me. We have a whole bunch of leaders on this team."

Mike James on the team chemistry: