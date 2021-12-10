Recapping the latest sequence of events
It's been a wild couple of days on Floyd Street. To say the least.
Here's a summary of all that has transpired:
WEDNESDAY EVENING- 12/8/2021
Neeli Bendapudi emerges as candidate at Penn State
Late Wednesday night, rumors began to swirl that Louisville president Neeli Bendapudi was a final candidate for the same position at Penn State.
THURSDAY MORNING - 12/9/2021
Flight tracking begins
Word spread quickly that Neeli Bendapudi was likely heading to Penn State, and flight tracking immediately followed.
A Penn State University plane was tracked to be landing in Louisville around 7:30 a.m.
THURSDAY MORNING - 12/9/2021
Neeli Bendapudi confirmed to be next Penn State president
It didn't take long for the rumors to be confirmed.
Shortly after the flight was identified, it was confirmed that Neeli Bendapudi had accepted the job at Penn State.
Bendapudi sent a letter to the UofL community saying her goodbyes:
THURSDAY MORNING - 12/9/2021
Vince Tyra turns down FSU
It seemed to be a foregone conclusion that Vince Tyra was off to Tallahassee to be the next athletics director at Florida State.
However, in an unpredictable turn of events, Tyra passed on that opportunity, opening the door for him to return to UofL.
THURSDAY AFTERNOON - 12/9/2021
Vince Tyra resigns as AD at UofL
The possibility of Vince Tyra returning to UofL was brief. The resignation letter sent in by Tyra on the 8th was accepted by UofL on Thursday afternoon.
FRIDAY MORNING - 12/10/21
Vince Tyra breaks his silence
Vince Tyra hadn't spoken or released any sort of statement until Friday morning, when he said farewell to the University of Louisville.
Now, UofL doesn't have a president or an AD, and the attention turns to who will fill the positions in an interim capacity.