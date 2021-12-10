Recapping the latest sequence of events

It's been a wild couple of days on Floyd Street. To say the least. Here's a summary of all that has transpired:



WEDNESDAY EVENING- 12/8/2021 Neeli Bendapudi emerges as candidate at Penn State



Late Wednesday night, rumors began to swirl that Louisville president Neeli Bendapudi was a final candidate for the same position at Penn State.



THURSDAY MORNING - 12/9/2021 Flight tracking begins



Word spread quickly that Neeli Bendapudi was likely heading to Penn State, and flight tracking immediately followed. A Penn State University plane was tracked to be landing in Louisville around 7:30 a.m.



THURSDAY MORNING - 12/9/2021 Neeli Bendapudi confirmed to be next Penn State president



It didn't take long for the rumors to be confirmed.

Shortly after the flight was identified, it was confirmed that Neeli Bendapudi had accepted the job at Penn State.



Bendapudi sent a letter to the UofL community saying her goodbyes:



THURSDAY MORNING - 12/9/2021 Vince Tyra turns down FSU



It seemed to be a foregone conclusion that Vince Tyra was off to Tallahassee to be the next athletics director at Florida State. However, in an unpredictable turn of events, Tyra passed on that opportunity, opening the door for him to return to UofL.



THURSDAY AFTERNOON - 12/9/2021 Vince Tyra resigns as AD at UofL



The possibility of Vince Tyra returning to UofL was brief. The resignation letter sent in by Tyra on the 8th was accepted by UofL on Thursday afternoon.



FRIDAY MORNING - 12/10/21 Vince Tyra breaks his silence



Vince Tyra hadn't spoken or released any sort of statement until Friday morning, when he said farewell to the University of Louisville.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFuayB5b3UgQ2FyZCBOYXRpb24uIEnigJltIGdyYXRlZnVsIGZv ciB0aGUgb3Bwb3J0dW5pdHkgdG8gc2VydmUgeW91LiBMc1VwPGJyPuKBpjxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vR29DYXJkcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AR29DYXJkczwvYT7igakgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL21JOHdVNVA0amQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9tSTh3VTVQNGpkPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFZpbmNlIFR5cmEgKEB2aW5jZXR5cmEpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vdmluY2V0eXJhL3N0YXR1cy8xNDY5MzAx MzU0MDUzMjE0MjE1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDEw LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=