Reid Detmers Selected 10th Overall
Reid Detmers joined a very exclusive list Wednesday evening as the sixth Louisville Cardinal selected in the first round of the MLB Draft. Detmers joins Brendan McKay (2017), Corey Ray (2016), Zack...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news