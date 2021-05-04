CardinalSports - Release of Bowen vs Adidas documents could be good news for UofL

A lawsuit between Brian Bowen and Adidas is ongoing, and new documents that came out could bode well for Louisville's case. The lawsuit stems from the FBI's investigation into college basketball, which led to Louisville getting a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA. However, what came out most recently was all positive developments if you're a UofL fan.

I'm not going to pretend to know the ins and outs of the trial, but I can confidently say Louisville may have a strong case when the Independent Accountability Resolution Process takes a look at the alleged violations. And with that being said, it's worth reporting the findings posted by WDRB's Jason Riley.

1. Kenny Johnson denies ever giving money to the Bowen family

Via @JasonRileyWDRB/Twitter

Kenny Johnson not admitting fault isn't a groundbreaking story, but it sets the tone for what's to come below.

2. Bowen Sr. supposedly told the FBI twice that Kenny Johnson never paid him anything

Via @JasonRileyWDRB/Twitter

So Brian Bowen Sr. told the FBI multiple times that he didn't receive any money? Which ever way you want to interpret it, that's great news for Louisville.

3. Kenny Johnson's bank statements provide more evidence that no money was exchanged

Via @JasonRileyWDRB/Twitter

"Johnson's bank statements from August 2017 also do not contain evidence of a payment on August 23, 2017." That's a pretty blunt, and straight-forward quote from the court documents, and if there's any such thing of concrete evidence, this is concrete evidence.

4. Text messages between Johnson and Christian Dawkins don't mention any sort of money

Via @JasonRileyWDRB/Twitter

More encouraging news for Louisville's case.