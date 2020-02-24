It was nothing short of surreal to watch what was officially the North Carolina Tar Heels play at the KFC Yum! Center on Saturday afternoon. No team in recent memory has less lived up to the reputation that North Carolina basketball brings to any visiting arena. Yet, there for everyone to see was Roy Williams and the baby blue uniforms. The only thing missing was a collection of talent we're accustomed to seeing. That being the case, Louisville took care of business and controlled the game throughout.

Here is how CardinalSports.com grades the individual Louisville players for their performance in the 72-55 win.

