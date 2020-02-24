Report Card: Louisville 72 North Carolina 55
It was nothing short of surreal to watch what was officially the North Carolina Tar Heels play at the KFC Yum! Center on Saturday afternoon. No team in recent memory has less lived up to the reputation that North Carolina basketball brings to any visiting arena. Yet, there for everyone to see was Roy Williams and the baby blue uniforms. The only thing missing was a collection of talent we're accustomed to seeing. That being the case, Louisville took care of business and controlled the game throughout.
Here is how CardinalSports.com grades the individual Louisville players for their performance in the 72-55 win.
|Player
|Grade
|Comment
|
Dwayne Sutton
|
A
|
Sutton remains the intangible leader of the team. He played so well that Roy Williams mentioned him by name as a player for Louisville who impressed him not only for what he did but how he did it. For the second straight game, Sutton was a reliable shooter from deep as the defense focused on Nwora and David Johnson. He finished 8 points and 9 rebounds in just 23 minutes.
|
Malik Williams
|
A
|
With Steven Enoch limited due to an injury and North Carolina shorthanded up front Williams was a force both scoring and rebounding. He was equally important as a loud, emotional leader on the floor. This was his most vocal, visible game in a Cardinals uniform and Louisville benefitted from it.
|
Jordan Nwora
|
B
|
A double-double from Nwora is always a good sign because it shows he's engaged in areas other than scoring. Louisville needs him to embrace, at an emotional level, all areas of the game. In this one, he scored from deep but he also rebounded and attacked the basket. This is closer to the Nwora Louisville needs to be a Final Four contender.
|
David Johnson
|
B
|
He finally showed that he's human, having four turnovers, but he still finished +16 with nine points and five assists of his own. He also knocked down 1 of 2 three-point attempts.
|
Fresh Kimble
|
C+
|
In his first game starting alongside David Johnson in the backcourt, Kimble wasn't bad. He did have a gorgeous step back jumper Cole Anthony. Beyond that, he wasn't a large factor in the game.
|
Ryan McMahon
|
C
|
Relegated back to a reserve role after being inserted into the starting lineup against Syracuse, McMahon was largely a non-factor in the game. He struggled from three-point range (1-4). If he's not adding value from there, an up-tempo game is not where he's most suited.
|
Steven Enoch
|
Incomplete
|
We learned after the game that he's battling an injured ankle so no need to assess how he played in his five minutes. Louisville will sorely need him against Florida State tonight.
|
Darius Perry
|
C
|
He continues to show he's a reliable pull-up shooter but beyond that he was out of sorts against UNC. He added two more assists which is an encouraging sign.
|
Samuell Williamson
|
C
|
Williamson showed he belonged athletically. He was among peers with the athletes on the floor. But he remains a work in progress in terms of finding his place in the Louisville half-court offense. Almost all scoring he gives is bonus, but he's become a dependable part of the Louisville closing defensive lineup.
|
Quinn Slazinski
|
C+
|
Back to back games, Louisville has been able to get Slazinski some playing time and he's looked comfortable in mop up duty. It's not hard to see him being part of the rotation in some way in 2020-21. He was robbed of a basket by a bad call or else he'd have scored in consecutive games.